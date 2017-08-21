Just In: Buhari to work from home

President Muhammadu Buhari will be working from home as he resumes today, TheCable reports.

The news platform stated that a presidential source revealed that renovations are ongoing at the president’s office.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad confirmed it on Twitter.

He wrote, “Some renovations are on going at the office. He’s a fully equipped office in his residence, he’ll be back to the main office after the works.”

Buhari also wrote the senate on Monday informing it of his intention to resume work.