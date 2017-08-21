French presidency assigns his wife, Brigitte Macron new official role

by Adedotun Michael

After a failed attempt by Emmanuel Macron, the President of France to formalize the installation of his wife, Brigitte Macron, as a first lady which was contrary to the French constitution, the President cabinet’s has crafted a new role for the Mrs Macron.

It would be recalled that a petition which recorded a whooping 234,000 signatures was responsible for the cabinet’s withdrawal of the move.

However, the President who has seen his popularity shockingly decline in just a few months at the helm has assigned his wife an official and unpaid representing role.

