ALERT! ‘How Buhari’s signature was forged to sell $19m stolen crude oil to China’ – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma on Tuesday alleged that a top official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation attempted to forge the signature of President Muhammadu Buhari to sell $19 million worth of crude oil in China.

Agbonayinma said this when he appeared on Sunrise Daily on Channels TV.

The lawmaker from Edo State said this while speaking on the $9.8 million recovered from a building belonging to a former General Managing Director of the NNPC, Andrew Yakubu.

Agbonayinma said Nigerians will be shocked when the legislature conclude investigations and unearth atrocities going on in the NNPC.

He also disclosed that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has been notified of the crime.

“In this letter here, this is not President Buhari’s signature but it was forged by our people – by Nigerians who wanted to sell the crude in China worth about $19 million,” he said.

“I tell you the truth, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is also aware. We are working day and night to also do what is needed to get it right because he (the AGF) is the custodian of the laws in the nation.

“So I’m saying I must tell you that the corruption in this country didn’t just start yesterday. It is a cancer, and to cure cancer, you need a radical approach getting the radical approach in this case means you have to step on peoples’ toes, which might affect those that are probably close to you.”

The legislator also held up a copy of the alleged forged documents while saying, “as a matter of fact: this is a copy of the letter in which President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature was forged to defraud Nigeria.”

He urged Nigerians to support the National Assembly as it continues its fight against corruption.

“My dear Nigerians, this time I would like you to support the National Assembly when people want to divert attention from what government is doing by pushing up negative issues to the fight against corruption. Let’s give credit to Mr. President in the war against corruption.

“So as the National Assembly, we must do our part as well. Doing our part does not mean Nigerians should be kept in the dark? Nigerians must know exactly what is going on. What has happened to their money? The money that belongs to this nation belongs to you; it belongs to me,” he added.

