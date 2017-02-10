Army donates cash, clothing to physically-challenged man brutalised by soldiers

The Nigerian Army has donated undisclosed amount of cash and clothing to Chijioke Orakwu, a physically-challenged man who was brutalized by Soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Orakwu was allegedly beaten by two soldiers for wearing military camouflage in a video that went viral.

Col. Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, presented the item and cash on Friday.

He said the attitude of the soldiers did not reflect the true image of the Nigerian Army.

“Already, those who perpetrated the act have been arrested and tried, and because of the seriousness of the offence, they have been referred to higher authorities for further action.

“The Nigerian Army is seriously concerned about the incident.

“We want to assure Nigerians, particularly the international community that the Nigerian Army has core values and respect for the rights of people,” Musa said.

He assured Nigerians that there would be no repeat of future occurrences.

Musa also said a doctor has examined Orakwu and declared him fit.

He said the items given to Orakwu was not to compensate him but to show that the Army cares.

“All we did was not an issue of compensation but to show Nigerians and the international public that the Nigerian Army is disciplined, responsive and responsible, and that we care,” he said.

He said the army had warned against the abuse of military uniforms.

