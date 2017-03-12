Biafra has no future – France

by Azeez Adeniyi

The French Government has said it will not support those agitating for the secession of any part of Nigeria.

France Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer in a chat with Guardian said there was no future for Biafra.

He said, “We are working with Nigeria and we are supporting it as the only country.

“This is absolutely clear and I don’t think there is any kind of future for Biafra. They are part of Nigeria and Nigeria has to remain as the only country.”

He added that France was working with the country in its fight against insurgency.

“I can confirm to you that we are now very close allies to the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against Boko Haram.

“We have no restrictions on that, we can sell any kind of equipment to the Nigerian government without any restrictions”, he added.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: Nigeria in recession – obstacle or opportunity?

Opinion: Buhari should not rest, he should resign

Simon Kolawole: Long road to recovery

Loading...
Loading...