How Boko Haram fighters used women as shields during Sambisa attack – Army

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said fleeing members of terrorist group, Boko Haram may have used some of the kidnapped Chibok girls as shield to escape the Sambisa Forest raid.

Theatre Commander of the military campaign, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor said this wheb GE showed journalists aerial footage of the capture.

The footage showed the terrorists moving with Children and women.

“The haggard fighters were just using them as a shield,” Irabor said.

Irabor added, “That is why we did not engage them from the air. We had always believed and hoped that going into the Sambisa Forest would afford us the opportunity to get the remaining Chibok girls. What we can’t tell is whether those women we can see were the Chibok girls.”

Irabor also said 1,240 persons suspected to be terrorists, including their families have been arrested.

The terrorist group had attacked Chibok community in Borno State and kidnapped more than 200 girls from the Government Secondary School on April 14, 2014.

Comments

- Advertisement -