BREAKING: Ex-NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu sues EFCC over seized $9.8m

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former Group Managing Director of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the EFCC had discovered $9.8 million and 74,000 pounds in a safe hidden in a building in Kaduna owned by Yakubu.

Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar of the federal high court Kano, while ruling on an ex parte application filed before it by the EFCC’s counsel, ordered that the $9.8 million and 74,000 pounds recovered from Yakubu be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Yakubu has however dragged the commission to a Federal High Court sitting at Court road, Kano.

Counsel to the former NNPC boss, Ahmed Raji, who spoke through Barrister Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude said his client had applied for motion on notice seeking the court to vacate the forfeiture order earlier granted by Justice Zainab.

The EFCC’s spokesperson at the Kano Zonal office, Idris Nadabo, while confirming the development, said the case is coming up on the 7th March, 2017 at the Federal High court sitting at Court road, Kano.