UPDATED: James Ibori leaves DSS office

Former governor of Delta state, James Ibori has been picked by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) immediately after his arrival into Nigeria on Saturday, TheCable reports.

Ibori had returned after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK.

According to the news platform, he was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the secret police.

An operative however said the meeting was pre-arranged.

“It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival. He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and drove him down for the meeting,” the operative said.

Ibori has left the headquarters of the DSS after a meeting with Lawal Daura, director of the DSS.

He is reportedly on his way to Oghara, his hometown.

