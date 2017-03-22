UPDATED: Senate calls for resignation of Customs boss, Hameed Ali

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Senate has asked Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali to resign.

Ali had failed to appear before the Senate on Wednesday.

The upper chamber also condemned a letter by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), stating that Ali could not honour the invitation because the matter of his uniform was in court.

The resolutions of the upper legislative chamber was sequel to prayers moved by Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south.

Abaribe said Ali deliberately rushed to court to secure an injunction in order to avoid appearing before the Senate.

He urged the Senate to reject the letter written by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He declared Ali unfit to be Customs boss and called for his resignation.

Senator Isah Misau stated that enemies of the present government were within the Presidency.

“If the Attorney General can write a letter to the senate, i wonder what advise he gives Mr. President,” he said.

Sen. Sekibo said the letter from the Attorney General undermines the Senate as an institution and must be investigated.

In his closing remark, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said, “There’s no big deal in asking a public officer to dress properly, people should be proud of what they do.

“We as public officers should live an exemplary life and obey laws in accordance of the constitution.”.