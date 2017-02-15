Buhari is healthy – Saraki

Senate president Bukola Saraki Wednesday night said President Muhammadu Buhari is in good health.

Saraki, who visited Buhari alongside Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan said via his Twitter account that the president is in “good spirits” and remained “witty”.

“Delighted to see President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits. The President I saw today is healthy, witty and himself,” he said.

