President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, The Cable reports.

Also in attendance is Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, but Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lawan who was billed to visit the president could not make it.

The meeting is holding at the Abuja House, London.

Earlier on Wednesday YNaija reported that the lawmakers had travelled to visit Buhari.

See photos below:

