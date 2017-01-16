ChibokGirls: BBOG group joins FG on guided tour to North East

The Bring Back Our Girls group has joined the Federal Government on its “guided tour” to the North East to see first-hand efforts to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.

Both parties have been having a running effort on the modalities of the trip.

The FG had invited the group to the trip, but it gave certain conditions before it would join the government delegation.

On Sunday, the FG said it could not meet the group’s demands and would embark on the trip nonetheless.

Responding to the government’s decision on Sunday, the group choose a delegation of four to join the trip.

Those chosen are co-conveners of the group, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu. Others include, the spokesperson of the Chibok community, Dr. Manasseh Allen, and Ibrahim Usman.

See full letter below:

