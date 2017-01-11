DiezaniGate: EFCC to declare former NNPC director wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may declare a former Deputy Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ben Otti wanted if he refuses to present himself, Punch reports.

Otri was the Director of Finance of NNPC when former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke allegedly diverted $153 million from the account of the corporation in 2014.

NNPC and its subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, failed to remit $4.7bn and N318.2bn to the Federation Account.

A source said the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo said he received the money from Otti in 2014.

He said, “When we arrested Okonkwo last year, we were informed that Otti was the one who brought the money to Okonkwo on the instructions of Diezani.

“We have been looking for Otti for several months but he seems to be out of the country. We believe he might be in London, where Diezani is. He is aware that we are looking for him.

“If he refuses to show up, then, we may have no choice but to declare him wanted.”

An EFCC investigator, Moses Awolusi had told the Court during he forfeiture hearing that Diezani had invited Okonkwo to her office to design plans on how the funds will be moved.

He said two former Group Executive Directors of Finance and Accounts of the NNPC, B. O. Otti and Stanley Lawson, helped Diezani to move the cash from the NNPC Headquarters, Abuja, to the headquarters of Fidelity Bank in Lagos.

A source at the EFCC said, “In two weeks’ time, the court will decide if the forfeiture of the $153m will be permanent. Once we can secure victory, the next step is for the EFCC board to meet.

“It is the board that will determine the fate of all the bank chiefs that have been indicted.”

