Don Jazzy is a young Rabbi in these throwback “white garment” pictures

To celebrate his white garment roots, Don Jazzy’s father, Collins Enebeli shared some rare photos of his son, that revealed a never before seen, part of his childhood.

The father of the Mavin boss shared the photos on his Facebook page.

Don Jazzy was also honoured at the 90th Anniverssary Concert of The Eternal Sacred Order Of Cherubim and Seraphim Church on Friday night at the Nigeria Institute of Sports, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Some of the photos below…

FB_IMG_1442068343113 FB_IMG_1442068322934 FB_IMG_1442068398327 FB_IMG_1442068319739 FB_IMG_1442068310614 FB_IMG_1442068368857 FB_IMG_1442068375775

