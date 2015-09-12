To celebrate his white garment roots, Don Jazzy’s father, Collins Enebeli shared some rare photos of his son, that revealed a never before seen, part of his childhood.

The father of the Mavin boss shared the photos on his Facebook page.

Don Jazzy was also honoured at the 90th Anniverssary Concert of The Eternal Sacred Order Of Cherubim and Seraphim Church on Friday night at the Nigeria Institute of Sports, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Some of the photos below…