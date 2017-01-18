The News Blog

Don’t panic buy, we’ve 1.3bn litres of petrol – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday dismissed a report that there would be an increase in price of petroleum products.

In a statement by spokesman of the corporation, the NNPC advised Nigerians against panic buying of products.

He said NNPC has 1.3billion litres stock of premium motor spirit (PMS), sufficient for 38 days.

“This plea comes on the heels of reports that some motorists have begun panic buying of petrol, following rumours that the government is about to increase the pump price of the white product from N145 per litre,” the statement read.

“NNPC wishes to assure Nigerians that there is no iota of truth in the rumour that government is scheduled to adjust pump price of petrol.

“Indeed, with the resumption of production by the Corporation’s three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri, complemented by imports, there is enough stock of PMS, automotive gas oil (AGO), diesel and kerosene.”

Ughamadu said Anibor Kragha, NNPC’s chief operating officer of the refineries, explained the state of refineries to lawmakers when he appeared before the senate on Wednesday.

“Mr. Anibor Kragha briefed the senate committee on petroleum downstream in a presentation on the current status of the refineries at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja,” he said.

“In the presentation, Kragha told the legislators that the nation’s three refineries produced additional volumes of 4.6 million litres of kerosene and 7.7 million litres of diesel, in addition to millions of litres of petrol being refined daily at the nation’s refineries.

“The assurances of availability of stock by the NNPC Chief Operation Officer of the Refineries yesterday still stand.”

