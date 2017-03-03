EFCC recovers jewellery worth millions, 50 land documents from ex-NSA

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has discovered jewellery worth millions belonging to a former National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi Mukhtar (retd.), and his wife, Binta.

The agency in a statement said it raided a house in Kano belonging to one Akka Danagundi, a brother-in-law to the ex-NSA.

According to the EFCC, 50 Certificates of Occupancy bearing the ex-NSA’s name were also recovered.

It said the jewellery was found in a hidden fireproof safe.

The EFCC said it acted on intelligence report that there are foreign currencies hidden in the residence.

The statement said, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered jewelleries worth millions of Naira from the house of one Akka Babba Danagundi, brother- in -law to a former National Security Adviser to Late President, Umar Musa Yar’aduwa, Major General Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar.

“The jewelleries were found in a fireproof safe hidden in a house belonging to one Akka Babba Danagundi at No. 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

“About 50 documents in respect of landed properties bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Sarki Mukhtar were also discovered.

“The discovery was sequel to an intelligence report alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currencies were hidden in the premises.

“During the operation, Aiko Fireproof safe and seven suspects including the house owner, Danagundi were arrested and brought to EFCC ‘s Kano Zonal Office where their statements was taken.

“On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was opened and jewelleries such as necklaces and wristwatches including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja were found.

“The jewelleries found includes 55 wristwatches, including three gold watches.Also 37 gold jewellery weighing 1,907.9g and another 15 pieces of fashion jewelleries were found.

“All the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Danagundi who is still in custody, assisting the investigation.”