Ensure prosecution of crime suspects, IGP tells officers

by Dolapo Adelana

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has urged the Force to go beyond parading suspects before the media to actual prosecution.

Idris, who stated this while addressing a seminar for state commands’ public relations officers on Tuesday at the Force headquarters, Abuja, said it was necessary to ensure the diligent trial of crime cases and make sure that the suspects were duly punished for their crimes.

“When you arrest suspects, ensure that you follow up with the trial; People believed that when you arrest and parade them (before the media), that is the end of it, but it is important to follow up the case to the point of conviction. This is necessary to serve as a deterrence to others,” he said.

The IG complained about the poor budgetary allocation to the Force.

“The police survival depended on National Assembly because they are the one passing the budget; for the police to be efficient, they must be adequately funded,” he added.