Entertainment Roundup: The Wedding Party rakes in more millions, Comedian Omobaba ties the knot | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

The Wedding Party grosses N21.5million on Boxing Day

Comedy film, The Wedding Party which has only been in cinemas barely two weeks has continued to break records since its debut.

The movie directed by Kemi Adetiba is reported to have raked in N21.5 million on the 26th December. This comes after the N36 million it grossed in its first weekend in cinemas.

The Wedding Party stars Adesua Etomi, Sola Sobowale, Banky W, Iretiola Doyle and many others. The movie was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Comedian OmoBaba ties the knot

Friends and family of popular Nigerian standup comedian, Omobaba gathered in Ibadan yesterday to witness the exchange of vows between the comedian and his bride, Toyosi.

The event was attended by comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka and a host of others.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher who plays Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise passed on at 8.55am on Tuesday, as announced by her family.

Fisher had suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles but was recovering at home with family over Christmas.

Carrie Fisher was expected to appear the upcoming series of the Star Wars franchise as General Leia Organa but talks are already in place about how filming will continue without her.

Tributes have poured in from her Star War co-stars.

Comments

- Advertisement -