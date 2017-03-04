FG gives N10,000 cash to victims of Rann bomb blast

by Dolapo Adelana

The Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative has donated ten thousand naira to 58 victims affected by the bombing in Rann.

According to the committee, it also donated N1m to the care givers and hospital staff.

Recall that on January 17, an air force jet dropped bombs on Rann, a village housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), killing 236 people, according to an official.

“Prof Hauwa Biu of PCNI on a visit to the Victims of the Rann bomblast, presenting a cash support of N10,000,” the committee said.

“58 victims of the Rann accidental air strike received 10,000 Naira each from the PCNI.”

“While the care givers and hospital staff received 1 Million Naira donation.”

