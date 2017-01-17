BREAKING: Several dead as military jet mistakenly drops bomb on IDP camp

Several people are reportedly feared dead after a military jet mistakenly dropped a bomb at the Rann IDP camp in Borno, Premium Times reports.

According to the online newspaper, at least two people were feared dead while several hundred people were injured, including officials of the Doctors without Borders, MSF.

Military spokesperson, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar who confirmed the incident said the action was regrettable.

He said that troops were informed of the movement of terrorists in the area and ground and air support was sent to the area. The air support mistakenly dropped the bomb.

A helicopter belonging to the International Red Cross, ICRC has been deployed to the camp to evacuated the wounded to the various hospitals.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor also confirmed the attack in a press statement.

“This morning today, we received reports about gathering of Boko Haram terrorists somewhere in Kala Balge Local Government area of Borno State. We got a coordinate and I directed that the air should go to address the problem.

“Unfortunately the strike was conducted but it turned out that the locals somewhere in Rann were affected.

“We are yet to get the details of the casualties. But we have some civilians that have been killed, others are wounded and we also have two of our soldiers that were also wounded. Among some that are wounded are local staffs of the Medicine Sans Frontiers as well as ICRC,” he said.

