FG orders investigation into claims of HIV cure

The Federal Government has mandated the National Institute for Medical Research and the College of Medicine, Ibadan to properly investigate the two claims to HIV cure in the country.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made the disclosure on Monday in Ilorin at the Federal Government Town Hall meeting for the North Central Zone.

Few weeks ago, a university don, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, claimed to have found a cure for the virus.

Adewole, who was responding to questions on the position of government on the claims, said getting a cure would be of public health interest to the country.

According to him, Nigeria has about three million people infected with HIV, the second highest number in the world after South Africa.

“What we need to do is to make sure that things are done properly.

“The process to undertake is the animal experiment to be sure it is efficacious and safe before moving to human.

“At the appointed time when we have the results, we shall come public,” he said.

