‘God has put them to shame…’ | Richard Mofe-Damijo pens heartfelt anniversary message to his wife

Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe Damijo has penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Jumobi.

In a message celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary, RMD thanked Jumobi for keeping him grounded all these years.

Writing on his Instagram page on Thursday, he added that, “God has put to shame those who said we wouldn’t last.’

He wrote, “Jumobi to the world, Aabike to me. The mother of my kids, love of my life, my rock, my shield, my baby, my woman, my everything. I want to say thank you but that’s not enough, I want to say I love you that’s still not enough, I want to say God bless you and that also seems inadequate for all you have been to me and the kids.

“You have kept me grounded, loved me unconditionally, prayed with me and for me and gone without to ensure I shine. You know how when close friends and family ask “How is bros?” and you respond with “He’s there, I still haven’t killed him in his sleep yet” they laugh at the humour but I smile with admiration because I know the truth. The truth is that you have consistently tolerated me and all my excesses and for that I am extremely grateful.

“I don’t know how I would have done all I have done and I’m doing without your support.

“Thank you for deliberately taking a back seat to make me shine.

“You know baby, God has put to shame those who said we wouldn’t last. It’s amazing how far we have come. 16years and counting ain’t bad is it now?

“Yea, I know they are not enough but I’ll still go ahead and say THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU and GOD BLESS YOU my ABK. Happy wedding anniversary baby.”

