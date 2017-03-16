Why I barred governors from visiting me in London – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he barred governors from visiting him while he was in London.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Buhari said he didn’t want the Nigerian Government to move to London.

“I also apologized to the Governors for barring visits while I was away—I didn’t want Government to move to London;I wanted it to remain in Abuja”

Buhari had met with governors during the National Economic Council meeting.

He also ordered the release of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund.