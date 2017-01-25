“If I spend one day in custody, there will be trouble in Nigeria” – Apostle Suleiman brags

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has bragged that there will be trouble if he spends a day in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS).

The DSS had earlier made an attempt to arrest Suleiman in Ado Ekiti early Wednesday morning.

Suleiman who held a programme in Ekiti was in his hotel room when men of the DSS tried to break in but were stopped by security men guarding the hotel.

The pastor had called Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose who stopped the operatives from arresting Suleiman.

While recounting the incident, Apostle Suleiman said every Nigerian embassy in countries where he has churches will be in trouble.

Watch:

