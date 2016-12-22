Igbos must shun individualism to progress – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East to unite in order to achieve their aspirations.

Obasanjo said this on Thursday at the South East Security and Economic Summit in Enugu.

The former President said the zone will not achieve its aims if it continues to thrive on individualism.

He said the zone was unique and that it needed to use its uniqueness to its advantage to negotiate the actualisation of their aspirations.

“The South East is known for their spirit of enterprise and adventure and you have to utilise it for improved development and security.

“You must work together and not be divided. You must shy away from the spirit of individualism and must earn solidarity with your neighbours,” he said.

“I don’t think I should be eulogised for facilitating this summit in the South East because I did the same thing when I visited Maiduguri because of the problem of Boko Haram,” Obasanjo added.

