Just In: Buhari arrives Aso Rock

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja, according to the president.

The official Twitter account of the president said, “President @MBuhari has now arrived Abuja. He was received by Vice President @ProfOsinbajo and senior govt officials and Security Chiefs.

Buhari arrived in Nigeria on Friday via the Kaduna airport.

Those on hand to receive the President included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; all service chiefs.