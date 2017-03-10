Just In: Buhari arrives Aso Rock

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja, according to the president.

The official Twitter account of the president said, “President @MBuhari has now arrived Abuja. He was received by Vice President @ProfOsinbajo and senior govt officials and Security Chiefs.

Buhari arrived in Nigeria on Friday via the Kaduna airport.

Those on hand to receive the President included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; all service chiefs.

  • Anonymous says:
    March 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Well come mr precident may god epower you. You we. Not daie but you we live. Amen by israel king

  • israel says:
    March 10, 2017 at 9:59 am

    mr president you are wellcome back to nigeria, the lord will give you the strenght and pawer to complite what was left to be done in the country,because raite of poverty in the country is driveing many to the grave God bless you.

