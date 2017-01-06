JUST IN: Court orders temporary forfeiture of $153m Diezani funds

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that the sum of $153,310,000 allegedly stolen by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dieziani Alison Madueke from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation be temporarily forfeited.

N23bn was reportedly stashed in Sterling Bank Plc, N9bn kept in First Bank Plc and $5m in Access Bank.

Justice Muslim Hassan also gave all interested parties 14 days to prove the legitimacy of the funds.

an EFCC

Moses Awolusi, an EFCC investigator claimed that the anti-graft agency discovered that Diezani invited a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, to her office

He said they both planned how $153,310,000 would be moved from NNPC to Okonkwo to be saved for Diezani.

Comments

- Advertisement -