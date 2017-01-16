[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Shehu Sani to support small businesses in Kaduna

In a move very similar to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s Made in Nigeria social media campaign, Senator Shehu Sani has “resolved” to support market traders in their businesses.

In a Twitter post, the senator revealed that he visited the Danmani Junction market in Kaduna south local government. The senator has over time proven to be in touch with his constituents and the people of Kaduna in general; and how do we know that this makes a lot of sense?

Senator Sani is not out making a show distributing food items and supplies to the people. Instead, he’s engaging the traders and seeking to provide sustainable solutions to whatever their problems may be as regards their businesses.

Today I visited Danmani Junction market and interacted with the traders with a resolution to support their small businesses. pic.twitter.com/ksoXJp6CFE — Senator Shehu Sani (@shehusani) January 16, 2017

We will keep an eye on Senator Sani to see where this leads.

