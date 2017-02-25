On Becoming: Maje Ayida sues Toke Makinwa, demands N100m as damages

Maje Ayida, estranged husband to TV personality, Toke Makinwa has sued her over her popular memoir, On Becoming, TheCable reports.

The fitness trainer has claimed that the book contained defamatory words which has hurt his personality.

Ayida who instituted legal action at the Lagos judicial division of the high court, Lagos state is demanding N100m as damages.

Ayida also sued publishers of the book, Kachifo Limited alongside the media personality.

The suit was filed on February 7 by his lawyers, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP.

He also requested that the damages be donated to four charities which will be nominated by him.

Makinwa in her book claimed Maje Ayida committed adultery while they were married.

She also revealed that he infected her with STDs on several occasions.

Ayida through his lawyers had earlier written a letter of demand to Toke Makinwa.

In the letter, he had demanded an unreserved apology in three national dailies for defamatory statements against him.

He also demanded that the media personality cease all distribution and promition of the book.

Despite the warning, Makinwa had continued her tours and book signings.