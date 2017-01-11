N-Power: Lagos applicants besiege Assembly, protest delay of programme

Lagos youths who were accepted for the Federal Government’s N-Power Scheme on Tuesday besieged the Lagos State House Assembly to protest the non-commencement of the programme in the state.

The protest forced members of the House to invite the state coordinator of the scheme to explain the delay.

The House also directed the Acting Clerk, Azeez Sanni to invite the state agency in charge of the programme to explain why the programme was being delayed in the state.

Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru who informed the House about the protest said the protesters alleged their colleagues in other states have started enjoying the benefits of the programme.

Tunde Braimoh, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy described the situation as “appalling, embarrassing and flabbergasting”.

He said, “The Federal Government thought it fit to ameliorate the suffering of unemployed by introducing this programme. It is bad that some people stalled its commencement in the state.

“It is bad, we should do the needful by intervening, we need to even probe what is going on with the scheme.”

Comments