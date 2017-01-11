The News Blog

N-Power: Lagos applicants besiege Assembly, protest delay of programme

Lagos youths who were accepted for the Federal Government’s N-Power Scheme on Tuesday besieged the Lagos State House Assembly to protest the non-commencement of the programme in the state.

The protest forced members of the House to invite the state coordinator of the scheme to explain the delay.

The House also directed the Acting Clerk, Azeez Sanni to invite the state agency in charge of the programme to explain why the programme was being delayed in the state.

Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru who informed the House about the protest said the protesters alleged their colleagues in other states have started enjoying the benefits of the programme.

Tunde Braimoh, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy described the situation as “appalling, embarrassing and flabbergasting”.

He said, “The Federal Government thought it fit to ameliorate the suffering of unemployed by introducing this programme. It is bad that some people stalled its commencement in the state.

“It is bad, we should do the needful by intervening, we need to even probe what is going on with the scheme.”

Comments

Tags

You may also like

#PoliceBrutality: Lagosian narrates his unpleasant experience

The Sexuality Blog: He who Nigerians will kill they first strip naked

Analysis: How sustainable is FG’s payment to the poorest, vulnerable Nigerians?

LAUTECH students to stage protest over 7-month strike

These are the best and worst Nigerian governors in 2016

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Treasury looters to face problems in 2017 – Bishop Okonkwo

Southern Kaduna killings: SERAP drags FG to UN

Pay our stipends to avoid unnecessary hostility, ex-militants tell FG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.