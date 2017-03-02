Niger Delta dialogue: Cheers as Osinbajo arrives Akwa-Ibom (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived, Uyo, the capital of Akwa-Ibom.

He was received at the Akwa-Ibom international airport by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Osinbajo’s visit is in continuation of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration outreach to communities in the Niger Delta region.

According to Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to Osinbajo, the acting president is currently meeting with traditional rulers in the state.

Watch video below:

Ag.P @ProfOsinbajo arrives Akwa Ibom on another leg of Buhari administration’s renewed outreach to oil-producing Niger Delta communities pic.twitter.com/W0RvMiV5Qw — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 2, 2017