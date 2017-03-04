Obama tapped my phones before the elections in October | Trump calls former president sick in Twitter rampage

by Dolapo Adelana

US president Donald Trump has accused his predecessor Barack Obama of wire tapping his phone before the last presidential election.

In an outburst on Twitter, Saturday, Trump described Obama’s action a “new low”.

He added that Obama’s action was synonymous to the Nixon/Watergate scandal, labeling it a “sick” one.

He said Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kisylak visited the White House 22 times during the Obama administration.

“The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Ambassador was set up by the Obama Administration under education programme for 100 Ambassadors,” he tweeted.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

“Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!

“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!

“How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

