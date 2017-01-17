‘Osinbajo holds secret meeting with Tompolo, others’

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo reportedly met with ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and other Niger Delta agitators behind closed doors.

According to The NewsGuru, Osinbajo who is on a fact-finding mission to the Niger Delta met with at Oporoza, traditional headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

A source said prior to the meeting with Tompolo, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Paul Boroh had met with the militants to prepare the ground for Osinbajo’s visit to N/Delta.

Our source added, “Prior to Osinbajo’s visit several other meetings took place between federal government representatives and the militants at Benin, Abuja and other places before the militants finally agreed to meet with the vice president.”

Those present at the meeting with Tombolo were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Minister for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, Paul Boroh, Warri-based billionaire Ayiri Emami, representatives of the Niger Delta Avengers among other agitators in the region.

