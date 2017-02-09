Osinbajo meets Magu, Lai Mohammed, IGP, others

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday night held a closed door meeting with heads of some security agencies.

The Presidency did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.

Present at the meeting were the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Others imcluded Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission,Ekpo Nta; as well as the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu ‎among others.

Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had earlier met with the heads of the anti-graft agencies.

He had also met the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, ‎Godwin Emefiele; and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

Magu in a brief interview with State House correspondents said, “I am asking all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption. Adults, children, men, women and including you journalists.

“Corruption is the greatest menace we are facing in the country. Corruption is responsible for the recession we are witnessing today. So all Nigerians must join in the fight,” he appealed.

