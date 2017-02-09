‘President Buhari may return from vacation Saturday’

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to return to the country from his vacation to the United Kingdom this Saturday, Leadership reports.

According to a source, only a last minute change could hamper the President’s return.

The source, who is a senior official in the presidency, said, “Barring any last minute change, we are expecting the president back this weekend, probably on Saturday.”

The president was also said to have cancelled an interview with a foreign media house on Tuesday but is likely to grant an interview before the weekend.

Another presidential source also said that President Buhari “had already packed his bags to leave on Sunday but was advised by his doctors to wait and get results of some tests he conducted before leaving that country.”

“I can confidently tell you that Mr. President might still be there (in London) because he has to succumb to the superior knowledge of physicians who conducted medical checks on him, but his mind is in Nigeria,” he added.

On rumours that the president’s was in a bad state of health, the source said, “What else do you expect from people? If it were to be other past presidents who go on vacation or medical checkup without official notification, there wouldn’t have been room for such rumour.

“But this is a president who is determined to remain transparent in whatever he does in office. Don’t forget that this is not the first time His Excellency is embarking on a vacation outside the shores of the country.”

YNaija recalls that the president on Sunday sent a letter to the Senate requesting an extension of his vacation so he could receive his medical test results from his doctors.

On Wednesday, President Buhari’s sister said she since his departure she spoke with him daily.

The Minister for Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed while addressing newsmen on Wednesday said the president’s health status was different from that of former president Umaru Musa Yaradua who died outside the country in 2010.

