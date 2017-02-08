Buhari’s case not comparable to Yar’Adua’s – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed has said the medical condition of President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Umar Yar’Adua is incomparable.

He said this while responding to State House correspondents on a comment he made on daily updates on late Yar’Adua’s health status.

Muhammed insisted that Buhari is not sick and hospitalised.

“I think it was one of the newspapers that said when I was the spokesman of Action Congress (AC) I demanded for hourly bulletin of Yar’Adua’s health and that I ought to be giving hourly bulletin as minister of information on the health of the president. And I said you are comparing Apples and oranges. Mr. President is not ill, he is not in hospital, there will be no need to give anybody hourly bulletin about his health pure and simple.

“I can assure you that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty and no cause for concern. The Acting President speaks to him every day and he told you so,” Muhammed stated.

