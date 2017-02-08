I speak with President Buhari everyday – sister

The elder sister of President Muhammad Buhari, Hajiya Rakiya has said she speaks with the President everyday since he left for London.

In an interview with NAN, the 84-year-old appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well-being of the president, instead of spreading rumours about his health.

She said he as a human being, he is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’.

“I just returned from the lesser Hajj, and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him every day,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo, told NAN.

“We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born,” she said.

