READ: Naked women on Big Brother Africa? By God, the UK Sun is shocked – SHOCKED!

Big Brother viewers in Africa can sign up to a special VIP service which allows them to watch the show’s contestants washing naked in the bathroom.
The sordid “private pass”, which costs a one-off fee of 70 South African Rand (£5), gives subscribers access to footage of the housemates under the covers, after dark and during “shower hour”.
This week the uncut scenes have included clips of female housemates Pokello Nare and Cleo in various states of undress in the bathroom.[READ: Wow! All the way: Bolt and Betty become first couple to have full blown sex in the BBA House (PHOTOS)]
Pokello, 27, from Zimbabwe, was seen completely naked bathing in the tub.
While viewers could watch Cleo, 23, from Zambia, scrubbing herself clean while topless in the shower.
Anyone aged over 18 can sign up to BBVIP to watch the daily hour-long footage of the housemates in the shower or bath.
The private pass also allows subscribers to see unseen clips from the Diary Room, and access behind the scenes video of show guests and evicted housemates.
Big Brother Africa, which features 28 contestants from 14 African nations, is currently airing its eighth series.
20 Comments
no b only BBA, BSA NKO? Ndi Ara!!!!!!
i do i sign for bba vip
send me BBA photos
Reminding that God is awear of every happening.
What sort of place is this BBA where gross immorality is at its peak?
What is wrong in showing their nakedness if you know dt u don’t like it don’t just border to look or wash. U should know d purpose of d program and what they do. U don’t just called d participators names and wish d program hell. If u know dis program and u don’t like leave n don’t border to commence on it.
I blem biggie, why should camera be in the bathing room?
Hmmmmmmm
The first episode of BBA was the best, I see this as a rubbish and act of senseless programming of human for money. If you want to open a porn programme, let’s know. They are slums.
Big Brother Africa, a public shameless show of nudity! I wonder what lessons the show teaches! It rather adds to moral decadence in the society!
this is an animalistic act and God is against it. What does Big brother want to achieve from this
she's a crazy junk girl, what is she thinking for Christ sake.
This is demonic.
God hates nakedness
It is unbecoming and animalistic for humans to expose their private parts in public.
BBA is from the pit of hell
Big brother Africa,illuminati branch of cultism.
Showing dier nakedness is noting,why some complain about dis,pls show more of it,we like it,B B in my mind
Jay ask them for me ooo!
Please, try to cover some sensitive parts.
Nigerian journalism is the worst I have seen worldwide. And it baffles me they have carried on unchecked all this while when they have so much heated the polity with their sensational reportage. If the democratic experience is going to fail journalists will play a bigger role. What is the relationship between the headline of this article to the contents. Smh in shame for these so called professionals.
i love big brother africa