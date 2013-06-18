READ: Naked women on Big Brother Africa? By God, the UK Sun is shocked – SHOCKED!

BIG-BROTHER-AFRICA

Big Brother viewers in Africa can sign up to a special VIP service which allows them to watch the show’s contestants washing naked in the bathroom.

The sordid “private pass”, which costs a one-off fee of 70 South African Rand (£5), gives subscribers access to footage of the housemates under the covers, after dark and during “shower hour”.

 

Pokello Nare could be seen washing herself in the bath

Sordid … Pokello Nare could be seen washing herself in the bath
Planet Photos

This week the uncut scenes have included clips of female housemates Pokello Nare and Cleo in various states of undress in the bathroom.

[READ: Wow! All the way: Bolt and Betty become first couple to have full blown sex in the BBA House (PHOTOS)]

Pokello, 27, from Zimbabwe, was seen completely naked bathing in the tub.

 

 

Paid-for content … Cleo showers topless
PLANET PHOTOS
[READ: Big Brother Africa housemate, Pokello Nare’s alleged sex tape leaks (Viewer Discretion)]

While viewers could watch Cleo, 23, from Zambia, scrubbing herself clean while topless in the shower.

Anyone aged over 18 can sign up to BBVIP to watch the daily hour-long footage of the housemates in the shower or bath.

The private pass also allows subscribers to see unseen clips from the Diary Room, and access behind the scenes video of show guests and evicted housemates.

Big Brother Africa, which features 28 contestants from 14 African nations, is currently airing its eighth series.

Read more: UK Sun

