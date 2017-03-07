Screenshots cannot change the real picture of my husband in my heart | Apostle Suleman’s wife reacts (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman, wife of embattled General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has spoken up on the sex scandal levelled against her husband.

In a video shared on YouTube, Mrs. Suleman said the photos were fake and her husband was not the sort of person to indulge in such.

She said, “I have heard all kinds of rubbish and nonsense that this lady has been talking about on the internet that has gone viral on the internet, ‘that is not my husband’.

“For nineteen years I have been with my husband and even all through the years of courtship and in marriage, and I have never for once had any problem whatsoever over a woman.

“For all the pictures that have been released, you can continue to release more pictures, mind you it will never and can never change the real picture of my husband in my heart. Of course you can see that the pictures released are photoshopped.”

Expressing her displeasure at how the news was received in the country, Mrs Suleman said many Nigerians are gullible.

“The problem with most Nigerians is that they are so gullible, they believe everything, they want to listen to everything.”

Speaking further she said her husband is currently holding a Ministers’ Conference and is going about doing the “work of the Lord”.

Mrs Suleman added that her husband was a giver who she encouraged to continuing giving.

She added that the pictures is just a cheap blackmail, saying she was not surprised that the allegations arose not long after her husband spoke about the attack of Christians by Fulani herdsmen.

“We know what is really going on, we are not surprised. And you can see that from the day my husband said they should stop the killing of Christians, those who are not happy with that statement, they are doing everything possible to bring him down.”

Watch video below: