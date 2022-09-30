‘We’ll meet in court’, Halima Abubakar says in response to Apostle Suleman’s lawsuit.

The Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has responded to Apostle Johnson Suleman’s lawsuit brought against her.

Recall that the parties have been at odds since the actress claimed to be in a love relationship with the pastor.

She acknowledged to having an affair with the pastor when he informed her that he was divorced with three children.

Halima, who is facing an unknown illness, also accused him of spreading nasty rumors about her to bloggers.

In a lawsuit filed by Suleman’s attorney, Halima was accused of defamation, blackmail, and publishing derogatory information about Suleman.

The suit read in part, “It is our brief that you caused to be published malicious, defamatory and demeaning statements about our client in several micro-blog sites, chiefly Gistlover, and your Instagram handle Halima Abubakar, which have wider reach within Nigeria and the world.

“These statements, made by you, knowing fully well that they are false, untrue, malicious, defamatory, baseless, and a tool of blackmail of our client, impugn the reputation of our client and reduce him in the eyes of responsible and right thinking members of the society.”

Halima responded on Instagram that she will see him in court.

She wrote, ”JS, See you at the court.”

