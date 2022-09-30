The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is "no dull moment".

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Aki and Paw Paw (Netflix)

The legends Aki and Paw Paw are back!

The comedy tells the story of two troublesome brothers searching for social media fame after relocating to Lagos.

Directed by Biodun Stephen and produced by Ozioma Obaji, the Netflix movie stars Osita Iheme as Pawpaw, Chinedu Ikedieze as Aki, Chioma Okafor as Samantha, Uti Nwachukwu as Panshak, Amaechi Muonagor as Mazi Mbakwe, Charles Inojie, Toyin Abraham and Anita Asuoha.

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney Plus)

Sanderson’s witches have returned! This time it only took approximately 30 years, not 300. A sequel to the 1993 comedy/horror film Hocus Pocus seems absolutely needless, yet its adult fans would embrace it with open arms (who likely have tweens of their own).

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy appear to be having a great time reprising their roles as the sisters who harassed girls in Salem in 1693 and 1993.

Anikulapo (Netflix)

The much-awaited Kunle Afolayan’s epic movie, ‘Anikulapo’ will be officially released on Netflix on Friday, September 30, 2021.

The story tells of an affair between a zealous traveler and the king’s wife which eventually leads to his demise. He then encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another chance.

Anikulapo features Hollywood actor, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Taiwo Hassan, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye.

Others are Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Moji Olayiwola, Kareem Adepoju, Mr. Macaroni, and young skit makers, Ikorodu Bois.

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

If Reasonable Doubt feels very Shonda Rhimes-y for you, it’s because it was created by Scandal writer Raamla Mohamed and is produced by Kerry Washington, who also directs the premiere episode. Much like another Rhimes-produced show, How to Get Away With Murder, the new series combines legal drama, steamy romance, and mystery.

Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is a hotshot defense attorney at a prestigious law firm in Los Angeles. When we meet her, she’s tied up with a gun pointed at her. Then, time rewinds to six months prior to slowly reveal how she ended up there. In the intervening weeks, she juggles with various cases and her messy love life.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Apple TV Plus)

The premise of this film is so outlandish that it’s unbelievable, but it’s based on a true story. Peter Farrelly adapts a memoir by Chickie Donohue and J.T. Molloy that describes an extraordinary Vietnam War experience.

Chickie (Zac Efron) resolves to help his friends who are serving in Vietnam by bringing their favorite American beer to the frontline. On his voyage, Chickie encounters the brutal realities of war, but he is determined to provide the courageous young men a taste of home.

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

This retelling of Interview With the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s gothic novels, will be the second remake to air during the fall television season (which were memorably adapted into a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise).

Several details have been modified and updated. This conversation is for a podcast, and Louis de Pointe du Lac, the protagonist, is a Black guy portrayed by Game of Thrones alumnus Jacob Anderson. In New Orleans in the 1910s, Louis supervises brothels and gambling dens. Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) approaches him and promises him power, influence, and immortality for a heavy, bloody price.