Scripture Union’s first Travelling Secretary, Rev. Mike Oye honoured at #WAFBEC2017

The fourth day of the West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) brought both tears and joy to the eyes of many.

In the manner of the Convention, Monday Night is tagged, “Honour Night”, where men and women who have laboured for the cause of the Kingdom are honoured.

Last year the late Archbishop Benson Ihadosa was honoured by the entire body of Christ in Nigeria. His son, Bishop Feb Idahosa was on hand to receive the award on behalf of the Idahosa family and the entire Church of God Mission, the ministry started by the Archbishop.

At tonight’s meeting, the first Travelling Secretary of the Scripture Union (SU), Rev. (Dr.) Mike Oye was honoured.

The contributions of Oye to the work of the ministry include the publications of the daily devotional – Daily Manna and Daily Guide, which is still being used in Christian homes across the nation.

Speaking before the presentation of the Award of Service, Rev. Emiko Amotsuka extolled the grace and ministry of Rev. Oye.

Amotsuka said Oye played a significant role in establishing the Gospel of Christ throughout the country.

He spoke about the sacrifices Oye made during the Civil War as he travelled the length and breadth of the country ministering the good news.

After receiving the award, Oye prayed from his heart for convener of the Convention, Pastor Poju Oyemade.

With tears in his eyes, Oye declared that Oyemade is “the link between the coming generation and the going generation”. Speaking further he declared that Oyemade will be honoured for generations.

