The Thread: “Brazen absurdity!” ” Profligacy” | Nigerians rate Kogi governor a flat F for latest executive action

While Nigeria is desperately trying to claw its way out of this seemingly unending recession, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, appears bent on burying us even deeper.

His recent political appointments included 54 Senior special assistants and 9 Special Assistants.

What does Twitter NG think of this development? Do see below:

Kogi Government Appoints 54 Senior Special Assistants and 9 Special Assistants. Oga oh. Offices. Cars. Overheads. Salaries. Recession? — Oluseun l #OpenNASS (@seunonigbinde) March 14, 2017

Our portion of the national cake

@seunonigbinde @AbangMercy because the money comes from the FGN. Imagine if Kogi had to generate all monies to be spent by themselves. — Bababayode (@BayoAndrew) March 14, 2017

@seunonigbinde #JamboreeGovernance – We don't learn because it is the time of some people to 'chop' — joseph amenaghawon (@jogbosky) March 14, 2017

Profligacy

This governor is in forties right?… Profligacy in NGR is not just a thing done only by Buhari's age mates apparently https://t.co/BuVkt81T83 — afrispheric (@afrispheric) March 14, 2017

@seunonigbinde @biolakazeem taught with a young governor kogi would still have sense, but seems our problem is more than normal. We r sick — TexMoritz (@TexCoconutOil) March 14, 2017

@seunonigbinde @DemolaRewaju as innnnnn😳😳😳 u go fear fear…..our politicians re super sick in d head — diamondAddict (@diamondAddict1) March 14, 2017

Unthinking

@seunonigbinde The worst governor in Nigeria. — Royal Damascus (@emekalogistics) March 14, 2017

@seunonigbinde They have more appointee than they have work for them to do, smh — Adenrele Adeniran (@Rawlings03) March 14, 2017

@seunonigbinde which way the state/country…? — Lisa O (@goro4real) March 14, 2017

Na wa o.