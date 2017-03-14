The Thread: “Brazen absurdity!” ” Profligacy” | Nigerians rate Kogi governor a flat F for latest executive action

While Nigeria is desperately trying to claw its way out of this seemingly unending recession, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, appears  bent on burying us even deeper.

His recent political appointments included 54 Senior special assistants and 9 Special Assistants.

What does Twitter NG think of this development? Do see below:

Our portion of the national cake

Profligacy

Unthinking

Na wa o.

