In celebration of Trump’s inauguration, members of IPOB decided a rally in his honourable will be a great idea. But the Nigerian military decided to disrupt that.

Do see below:

- Advertisement -



1/ I got off the phone not long ago with two friends resident in Port Harcourt. There was a rally today, pro-Trump rally. — Chxta (@Chxta) January 20, 2017

Truth.

- Advertisement -



Comments