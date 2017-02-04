The Thread: When CBN ‘fell the hands’ of Nigerians

Last year November, Oo Nwoye began a petition to get Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor out of office for dastardly monetary policies that harmed, rather than enabled Nigeria’s economic growth.

In response to that petition, a Twitter handle @EmefieleStays was born this January.

Apparently, in an attempt to justify why Emefiele must indeed stay, they mixed up handles and posted these below using the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official Twitter handle, @cenbank.

 

This is the sort of scoop Twitter NG lives for. Here’s what they are saying:

Beht, it’s the Russians.

