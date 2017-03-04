The Thread: How to live happily ever after on Twitter

Twitter can be a harsh, unforgiving land, but only if you haven’t figured your way around it.

Thankfully, @WoleOdeleye has come to the rescue with these ABC’s for a peaceful Twitter exerience.

Do see below:

Never @ the girl whose back you're blowing Never @ the guy blowing your back

Don't talk about what you don't know. It's okay not to have an opinion, it doesn't make you less smart

Avoid the unhappy and the unlucky. They are always spoiling for a fight. Don't even reply their mentions

There was a reason you blocked them in the past. Don't think they have changed, you'll be disappointed

Observe how a person talks to others in his/her before following them. Follow back is not by force

We don't need to know every detail about your life. Keep it to yourself.

If you bring your issues to the timeline, expect to get trolled. No one has time for sympathy.

Political twitter, academic twitter and suit twitter are not superior to you. Speak your mind

Never talk knacks or nudes in the dms. If you're feeling each other, move immediately to whatsapp

Don't come and tweet like na you fit insult pass. There's always someone madder than you.

Not everyone can be made fun of, not everything is banter. Respect yourself.

It's not a bad thing to apologize when you do something wrong or stupid and get called out.

Got it?

Now let the honeymoon begin.