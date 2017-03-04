The Thread: How to live happily ever after on Twitter

Twitter can be a harsh, unforgiving land, but only if you haven’t figured your way around it.
Thankfully, @WoleOdeleye has come to the rescue with these ABC’s for a peaceful Twitter exerience.
Do see below:
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Never @ the girl whose back you're blowing
Never @ the guy blowing your back
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Don't talk about what you don't know. It's okay not to have an opinion, it doesn't make you less smart
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Avoid the unhappy and the unlucky. They are always spoiling for a fight. Don't even reply their mentions
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
There was a reason you blocked them in the past. Don't think they have changed, you'll be disappointed
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Observe how a person talks to others in his/her before following them. Follow back is not by force
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
We don't need to know every detail about your life. Keep it to yourself.
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
If you bring your issues to the timeline, expect to get trolled. No one has time for sympathy.
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Political twitter, academic twitter and suit twitter are not superior to you. Speak your mind
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Never talk knacks or nudes in the dms. If you're feeling each other, move immediately to whatsapp
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Don't assume everyone who tweets here has sense.
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
#RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Feel free to add your own. pic.twitter.com/W2Y0VsEbJx
— The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 4, 2017
@WoleOdeleye #RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExistence
Don't come and tweet like na you fit insult pass. There's always someone madder than you.
— Mocha👸🏾 (@raychellered) March 4, 2017
@WoleOdeleye #RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
Not everyone can be made fun of, not everything is banter. Respect yourself.
— Mocha👸🏾 (@raychellered) March 4, 2017
@WoleOdeleye #RulesToAPeacefulTwitterExperience
It's not a bad thing to apologize when you do something wrong or stupid and get called out.
— Mocha👸🏾 (@raychellered) March 4, 2017
Got it?
Now let the honeymoon begin.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter