Opinion

The Thread: “Police is not your friend, just a bunch of criminals” | Terrified citizen narrates ordeal at the hands of police officers

Action speaks louder than words, the adage goes, and by the actions of policemen in Nigeria over time they are more friend than foe.  They can’t tell us differently, not even by that Christmas jingle which went viral over the holidays.

 

Matter of fact, it’s impossible to tell a thug apart from a policeman in Lagos, or anywhere else in Nigeria. They both speak and act alike. We suppose that’s why they are best buddies on the streets.

It’s 2017, and the police force needs to clean up their act. Now.  A jingle will not do it.

See below a true life account of policemen manhandling citizens for no apparent reason.

Nigerian lives matter!

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Thread: How men in uniform harassed one Igbo family on their Christmas trip

Ezinne Ajoku: Nigeria is greater than the sum of its parts [NEW VOICES]

Security agencies threaten to assassinate me – Wike

Over 2000 of our members have been killed – IPOB

Buhari tasks security agencies on violence-free polls in Rivers, Ondo

Violent attacks: About 800 herdsmen have been arrested – Osinbajo

No disaffection in the military over release of #ChibokGirls

Inibehe Effiong: Crackdown on judges – Let’s separate the law from sentiments

Opinion: Nigeria Police – creating a tenable environment for change agenda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.