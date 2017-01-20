The Thread: “Police is not your friend, just a bunch of criminals” | Terrified citizen narrates ordeal at the hands of police officers

Action speaks louder than words, the adage goes, and by the actions of policemen in Nigeria over time they are more friend than foe. They can’t tell us differently, not even by that Christmas jingle which went viral over the holidays.

Matter of fact, it’s impossible to tell a thug apart from a policeman in Lagos, or anywhere else in Nigeria. They both speak and act alike. We suppose that’s why they are best buddies on the streets.

It’s 2017, and the police force needs to clean up their act. Now. A jingle will not do it.

See below a true life account of policemen manhandling citizens for no apparent reason.

Yesterday I was harassed by policemen at Pedro policestation for refusing to handover my phone @toni_luv @lindaikeji @bellanaija @aleeygiwa — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

Apparently the police is bigger than the law, since they still go about harassing people and demanding to search phones — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

Police brutality happens more often than many of you think, most of it is un-reported! — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

Police isn't your friend. Just a bunch of criminals. — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

Don't allow any policeman into your car. Don't give them your phones

They have no right!!! — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

Today my colleague was harassed by the police #SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

they stopped his to check his phones laptop and bag#SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

he initially refused as the police have no right to do so without a warrant#SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

they dragged him violently into their van and drove him to their station (Pedro police station)#SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

they at first Threatened to lock him up then he gave them his phone #SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

they then asked him to settle them after they seized his wallet #SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

they took all the money in it and gave it back to him #SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

Are we even safe? Do we have police to rely on?#SayNoToPoliceBrutality — Mr July (@culjeffrey) January 20, 2017

Nigerian lives matter!

