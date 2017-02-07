The Thread: “How do you solve a problem like Kanye?”

It would appear Kanye is no longer in the Trump camp. He deleted all his tweets about Trump.

According to TMZ, “The “Muslim ban” and other actions were the catalyst for his decision.”

But was it, though? How about this idea- he tried to ‘transcend race’ and failed?

So Kanye West has now deleted all of the posts he wrote supporting Trump. Let me prepare my fingers for this next drag… — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) February 7, 2017

He has apparently deleted all the tweets about Trump but you know where he can't delete all the pro Trump tweets from?? pic.twitter.com/lcrVXSP8FY — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) February 7, 2017

Interesting.

