The Thread: “How do you solve a problem like Kanye?”

Singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump talk at Trump Tower after meetings on December 13, 2016 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

It would appear Kanye is no longer in the Trump camp. He deleted all his tweets about Trump.

According to TMZ,  “The “Muslim ban” and other actions were the catalyst for his decision.”

But was it, though? How about this idea- he tried to ‘transcend race’ and failed?

Explore the conversation below:

Interesting.

