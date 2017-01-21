Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Biafra, Hillary Clinton and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We, we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

- Advertisement -



1. Inauguration

Finally, the inauguration for the 45th President of America took place today. As usual some persons boycotted the proceedings, some even protested (at least 90 of them were arrested. That doesn’t change anything though. America, Trump is now your president. Get with the program me.

2. Donald Trump

Oh my word! Donald Trump is America’s president. What magic produced such feat? America has entered “one chance.”

But let’s watch, he just might surprise us like he did all of last year. Take a look at his first speech as POTUS

3. Biafra

The Indigenous people of Biafra took to the streets in celebration of Trump’s presidency and the Nigerian army thought it a perfect opportunity to pick them off like flies. It has been reported that at least 9 persons lost their lives in that exercise.

However Paranoid We Are About The Unity Of Nigeria, The Reported Killings Of Pro-Biafra Protesters In Port Harcourt Today Is Unjustifiable — BEEGEAGLES BLOG (@beegeaglesblog) January 20, 2017

The more Buhari sheds innocent #Biafra blood, the more resolute we become. By the special Grace & Mercies of God, BIAFRA IS ESTABLISHED. pic.twitter.com/7pa1qbte0Y — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) January 20, 2017

Boo hoo, Nigerian army.

4. Melania Trump

Girl owned that Jackie Kennedy look to a tee. Guess we’ll be expecting a different kind of fashion from the FLOTUS this time around. Our eyes are peeled.

That Ralph Laren dress is a winner.

5. Jammeh

What’s a leader without a follower? A private citizen. After all the grandstanding, when dictator Jammeh realised he had been abandoned in his time of need, he pleaded for time to pack his bags and leave in peace.

I understand Yaya Jammeh is in tears as he packs his load from the State House. Lol. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 20, 2017

6. The Obamas

Their time is up. A new chapter has opened for them. And first on the list of their priorities is a vacation.

Have fun, beautiful people.

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

7. Hillary

You can’t tell us nuthin. This lady is made of steel. First she lost to Obama and went on to serve on his cabinet. Then she lost to Trump and showed up at the inauguration, to give Amerocans a mini tutorial in Democracy. We doff our hats, ma. You are too much.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

@HillaryClinton You are the #America I love, in all its glory, beauty, soul, passion, kindness and flag. You are the democracy. ❤ — Roycey (@officialroycey) January 20, 2017

Awesome way to make noise with dignity.

- Advertisement -



Comments