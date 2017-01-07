UPDATE: Pastor Joseph Obayemi to lead RCCG in Nigeria

Pastor Joseph O. Obayemi, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been named by the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the leader of the church in Nigeria.

Adeboye who was said to have appointed Obayemi during a ministers Thanksgiving service on Saturday morning has led the church since 1981 after he was ordained by the church founder, Late Reverend Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi.

The respected man of God will, however, continue to lead the global ministry in its bid to reach even more people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“It is true [that Obayemi has been named]. But Pastor Adeboye has not retired. He will still be in charge of the Holy Ghost service and other major church services, but Pastor Obayemi will lead the RCCG in Nigeria,” said a source within the RCCG while addressing rumours of Pastor Adeboye’s retirement.

Obayemi was promoted alongside others last August to the position of Assistant General Overseer.

